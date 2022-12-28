Wyoming plays Fresno State following Reynolds’ 21-point outing

Wyoming Cowboys (5-7) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-7) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -1.5;…

Wyoming Cowboys (5-7) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-7)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 66-54 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Fresno State is 2-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 5-7 with a 1-5 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Wenzel averaging 1.3.

The Bulldogs and Cowboys meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaih Moore is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Reynolds is averaging 13.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.