Wyoming Cowboys face the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (5-6) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -9; over/under is…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (5-6)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -9; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys play the Saint Mary’s Gaels in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cowboys are 5-6 in non-conference play. Wyoming has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Gaels are 9-4 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.2 assists per game led by Logan Johnson averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.