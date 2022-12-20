Wyoming Cowboys and the Saint Mary’s Gaels square off in Phoenix, Arizona

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (5-6) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels and…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (5-6)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels and the Wyoming Cowboys meet at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cowboys are 5-6 in non-conference play. Wyoming has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Gaels are 9-4 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Logan Johnson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

