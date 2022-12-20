MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Wrightsell leads CS Fullerton past San Diego Christian 87-35

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 12:12 AM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 20 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 87-35 victory over San Diego Christian on Monday night.

Wrightsell also contributed four steals for the Titans (5-6). Vincent Lee scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Daeshawn Eaton recorded 12 points as Fullerton snapped a five-game skid.

Ryan Blackmon had 10 points to lead the Hawks. Simaine Stewart added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

