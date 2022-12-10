Wright State visits Western Kentucky after Akot’s 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-4, 0-2 Horizon) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-1) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (5-4, 0-2 Horizon) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-1)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the Wright State Raiders after Emmanuel Akot scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-74 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Hilltoppers are 3-0 in home games. Western Kentucky is eighth in C-USA with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Rawls averaging 5.3.

The Raiders are 1-0 in road games. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akot is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hilltoppers. Luke Frampton is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 62.3% for Western Kentucky.

Tim Finke averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Trey Calvin is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 assists for Wright State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

