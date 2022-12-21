SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Wright leads CSU Northridge against San Diego after 20-point game

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Diego Toreros (7-6) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces the San Diego Toreros after Atin Wright scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-73 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Matadors have gone 2-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West scoring 68.6 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Toreros have gone 1-1 away from home. San Diego is third in the WCC scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Matadors. Wright is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for CSU Northridge.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Toreros. Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

