World Cup Penalty Kicks

Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:

Year PK G 2018 19 14 2018 29 22 2014 13 12 2010 15 9 2006 17 13 2002 18 13 1998 18 17 1994 15 15 1990 18 13 1986 16 12 1982 10 8 1978 14 12 1974 8 6 1970 5 5 1966 8 8 1962 8 8 1958 10 7 1954 8 7 1950 3 3 1938 5 3 1934 4 3 1930 5 4 Total 266 214

Source: FIFA

