MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Sports » World Cup Penalty Kicks

World Cup Penalty Kicks

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:

Year PK G
2018 19 14
2018 29 22
2014 13 12
2010 15 9
2006 17 13
2002 18 13
1998 18 17
1994 15 15
1990 18 13
1986 16 12
1982 10 8
1978 14 12
1974 8 6
1970 5 5
1966 8 8
1962 8 8
1958 10 7
1954 8 7
1950 3 3
1938 5 3
1934 4 3
1930 5 4
Total 266 214

Source: FIFA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up