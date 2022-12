World Cup Glance

ROUND OF 16 Saturday, Dec. 3 Netherlands 3, United States 1 Argentina 2, Australia 1 Sunday, Dec. 4 France 3,…

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands 3, United States 1

Argentina 2, Australia 1

Sunday, Dec. 4

France 3, Poland 1

England 3, Senegal 0

Monday, Dec. 5

Japan vs. Croatia, 1500 GMT

Brazil vs. South Korea, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco vs. Spain, 1500 GMT

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, Dec. 9

W53 (World) () vs. W54 (World) (), 1500 GMT

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 10

W55 (World) () vs. W56 (World) (), 1500 GMT

England vs. France, 1900 GMT

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

W57 (World) () vs. W58 (World) (), 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 14

W59 (World) () vs. W60 (World) (), 1900 GMT

3RD PLACE FINAL

Saturday, Dec. 17

(World) () vs. L62 (World) (), 1500 GMT

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

W61 (World) () vs. W62 (World) (), 1500 GMT

