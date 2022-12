World Cup Glance

ROUND OF 16 Saturday, Dec. 3 Netherlands 3, United States 1 Argentina 2, Australia 1 Sunday, Dec. 4 France 3,…

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands 3, United States 1

Argentina 2, Australia 1

Sunday, Dec. 4

France 3, Poland 1

England 3, Senegal 0

Monday, Dec. 5

Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m.

Brazil vs. South Korea, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco vs. Spain, 10 a.m.

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, Dec. 9

W53 (World) () vs. W54 (World) (), 10 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

W55 (World) () vs. W56 (World) (), 10 a.m.

England vs. France, 2 p.m.

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

W57 (World) () vs. W58 (World) (), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

W59 (World) () vs. W60 (World) (), 2 p.m.

3RD PLACE FINAL

Saturday, Dec. 17

(World) () vs. L62 (World) (), 10 a.m.

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

W61 (World) () vs. W62 (World) (), 10 a.m.

