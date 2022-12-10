Woolbright’s 21 help Western Carolina defeat Brevard 99-55

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 21 points in Western Carolina’s 99-55 victory against Brevard on Saturday night. Woolbright…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 21 points in Western Carolina’s 99-55 victory against Brevard on Saturday night.

Woolbright also contributed nine rebounds for the Catamounts (5-6). Russell Jones shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Marlow Gilmore shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ryan Smith finished with 14 points for the Tornados (0-3). Sly White added 14 points for Brevard. Jadon Carnes also had eight points.

