Thursday

No. 1 South Carolina (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Liberty, Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday, Dec. 18.

No. 3 Ohio St. (8-0) vs. New Hampshire. Next: vs. Michigan St., Sunday.

No. 4 Indiana (9-0) at Penn St. Next: vs. Morehead St., Sunday.

No. 5 Notre Dame (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Merrimack, Saturday.

No. 6 UConn (6-1) vs. Princeton. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 7 Virginia Tech (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Asheville, Sunday.

No. 8 North Carolina (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.

No. 8 NC State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

No. 10 Iowa St. (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

No. 11 LSU (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Sunday.

No. 12 Arizona (7-0) vs. Kansas. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

No. 13 UCLA (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (9-0) vs. Toledo. Next: vs. Appalachian St., Saturday.

No. 15 Utah (7-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Saturday.

No. 16 Iowa (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 17 Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 18 Creighton (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.

No. 19 Baylor (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee St., Thursday, Dec. 15.

No. 20 Maryland (7-3) at Purdue. Next: vs. No. 6 UConn, Sunday.

No. 21 Arkansas (10-0) vs. Lamar. Next: vs. Arkansas St., Sunday.

No. 22 Gonzaga (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. UC Davis, Sunday.

No. 23 Oklahoma (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Sunday.

No. 24 Kansas St. (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. S. Dakota St., Saturday.

No. 25 Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.

