Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Dec. 22
EAST
Boston College 86, CCSU 35
ETSU 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62
George Washington 61, Coppin St. 51
Manhattan 73, LIU Brooklyn 47
UMBC 76, Hartford 52
SOUTH
Alabama 89, North Florida 25
Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45
MIDWEST
Minnesota 59, E. Illinois 48
SOUTHWEST
Texas St. 58, North Texas at Dallas 39
Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38
Tulsa 83, Texas Southern 80
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 54, Pacific 41
San Francisco 104, Northern New Mexico 52
Utah 90, S. Utah 56
___
