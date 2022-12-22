BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday, Dec. 22

EAST

Boston College 86, CCSU 35

ETSU 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62

George Washington 61, Coppin St. 51

Manhattan 73, LIU Brooklyn 47

UMBC 76, Hartford 52

SOUTH

Alabama 89, North Florida 25

Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45

MIDWEST

Minnesota 59, E. Illinois 48

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 58, North Texas at Dallas 39

Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38

Tulsa 83, Texas Southern 80

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 54, Pacific 41

San Francisco 104, Northern New Mexico 52

Utah 90, S. Utah 56

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up