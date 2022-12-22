Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Dec. 22 EAST Boston College 86, CCSU 35 ETSU 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62 George Washington 61, Coppin St.…

Thursday, Dec. 22

EAST

Boston College 86, CCSU 35

ETSU 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62

George Washington 61, Coppin St. 51

Manhattan 73, LIU Brooklyn 47

UMBC 76, Hartford 52

SOUTH

Alabama 89, North Florida 25

Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45

MIDWEST

Minnesota 59, E. Illinois 48

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 58, North Texas at Dallas 39

Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38

Tulsa 83, Texas Southern 80

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 54, Pacific 41

San Francisco 104, Northern New Mexico 52

Utah 90, S. Utah 56

___

