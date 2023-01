Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Dec. 9 EAST George Washington 68, Manhattan 56 Georgetown 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 60 Marshall 72, Wright St. 47 Seton…

Friday, Dec. 9

EAST

George Washington 68, Manhattan 56

Georgetown 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

Marshall 72, Wright St. 47

Seton Hall 78, Rider 40

St. Bonaventure 50, Binghamton 48

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 93, Chicago St. 71

North Florida 112, Trinity Baptist 38

Southern U. 84, Spring Hill 54

MIDWEST

Missouri 83, Omaha 36

W. Illinois 83, Valparaiso 67

Xavier 48, Cincinnati 35

SOUTHWEST

Missouri St. 63, TCU 59

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.