BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Wolfe scores 13, Morehead…

Wolfe scores 13, Morehead State beats Alice Lloyd 66-50

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jake Wolfe scored 13 points to help Morehead State defeat Alice Lloyd 66-50 on Wednesday.

Wolfe added five rebounds for the Eagles (7-6). Drew Thelwell scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Mark Freeman was 5 of 14 shooting (2 for 9 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Slone scored 15 points and Will Philpot finished with 14 points for Alice Lloyd.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up