Wofford hosts East Tennessee State following Taylor’s 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-9) at Wofford Terriers (8-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Wofford Terriers after Josh Taylor scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-68 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Terriers have gone 7-0 in home games. Wofford is seventh in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 2.4.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. East Tennessee State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers and Buccaneers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messiah Jones is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Deanthony Tipler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is shooting 60.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

