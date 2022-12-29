Wofford hosts East Tennessee State after Taylor’s 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-9) at Wofford Terriers (8-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-9) at Wofford Terriers (8-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Wofford Terriers after Josh Taylor scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-68 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Terriers have gone 7-0 at home. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 4.5.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. East Tennessee State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

