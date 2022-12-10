Winthrop visits Furman following Bothwell’s 29-point game

Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at Furman Paladins (6-3) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -13.5; over/under…

Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at Furman Paladins (6-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Winthrop Eagles after Mike Bothwell scored 29 points in Furman’s 85-82 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Paladins have gone 4-1 at home. Furman ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.6% from downtown, led by Garrett Hien shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Winthrop averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is scoring 20.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 59.6% for Furman.

Kelton Talford is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 15.1 points for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

