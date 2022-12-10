William & Mary takes on Norfolk State after Nelson’s 21-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (5-4) at William & Mary Tribe (4-6) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-4) at William & Mary Tribe (4-6)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -1; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Norfolk State Spartans after Anders Nelson scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 72-62 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Tribe have gone 4-1 in home games. William & Mary leads the CAA shooting 39.3% from downtown, led by Miguel Ayesa shooting 73.3% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Ben Wight is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.5 points for William & Mary.

Daryl Anderson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.