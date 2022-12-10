Wilcher and Nebraska host No. 4 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers after C.J. Wilcher scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 81-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 in home games. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Boilermakers have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 17.3.

The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Wilcher is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Nebraska.

Fletcher Loyer is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists. Edey is averaging 23.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for Purdue.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

