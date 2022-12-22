Wichita State Shockers play the Texas Southern Tigers in out-of-conference contest

Texas Southern Tigers (3-8) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-8) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -13.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and Texas Southern square off in non-conference action.

The Shockers have gone 4-3 in home games. Wichita State is sixth in the AAC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 6.2.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Texas Southern gives up 75.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvion Flanagan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Davon Barnes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

