Wichita State hosts Wade and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (5-4) at Wichita State Shockers (4-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the Wichita State Shockers after DeShaun Wade scored 21 points in Longwood’s 75-49 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Shockers are 2-2 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 5.4.

The Lancers are 1-3 in road games. Longwood is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Gus Okafor is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Walyn Napper is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11.0 points for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 10.8 points for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

