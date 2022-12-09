Home » Sports » Wichita State hosts Wade…

Wichita State hosts Wade and Longwood

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Longwood Lancers (5-4) at Wichita State Shockers (4-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the Wichita State Shockers after DeShaun Wade scored 21 points in Longwood’s 75-49 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Shockers are 2-2 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 5.4.

The Lancers are 1-3 in road games. Longwood is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Gus Okafor is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Walyn Napper is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11.0 points for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 10.8 points for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

