White Sox acquire reliever Santos from San Francisco

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 2:55 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure on Thursday.

Santos has made five appearances over the past two years for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA over 35 appearances — two starts — between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season. He has a 3.56 ERA over 97 appearances, including 44 starts, in six minor league seasons with the San Francisco and Boston organizations.

The 28-year-old McClure has a 4.03 ERA over 108 games and 59 starts in five minor league seasons with the White Sox.

