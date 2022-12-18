White and USC host No. 19 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (9-1) at USC Trojans (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -1.5;…

Auburn Tigers (9-1) at USC Trojans (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the No. 19 Auburn Tigers after Tre White scored 20 points in USC’s 88-78 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Trojans are 6-1 in home games. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Drew Peterson paces the Trojans with 7.9 boards.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Auburn is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 13.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 11.1 points for Auburn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

