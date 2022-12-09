Western Kentucky hosts Wright State following Akot’s 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-4, 0-2 Horizon) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-1) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (5-4, 0-2 Horizon) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-1)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Wright State Raiders after Emmanuel Akot scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-74 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Hilltoppers are 3-0 on their home court. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Jamarion Sharp leads the Hilltoppers with 6.5 boards.

The Raiders are 1-0 on the road. Wright State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akot is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Luke Frampton is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers for Western Kentucky.

Trey Calvin is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Raiders. Amari Davis is averaging 13.1 points for Wright State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

