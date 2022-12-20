Western Carolina defeats Toccoa Falls 117-50

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points as Western Carolina beat Toccoa Falls 117-50 on Tuesday. Claude added…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points as Western Carolina beat Toccoa Falls 117-50 on Tuesday.

Claude added 10 rebounds for the Catamounts (7-6). Tyler Harris scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Marlow Gilmore had 13 points and three blocks.

The Screaming Eagles were led by Anthony Williams II, who posted 25 points. Tyler Glover added seven points for Toccoa Falls. Jamariyus Pringle also recorded four points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

