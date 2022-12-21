Weber State visits BYU after Traore’s 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (5-7) at BYU Cougars (9-5) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Weber…

Weber State Wildcats (5-7) at BYU Cougars (9-5)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points in BYU’s 90-61 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars have gone 6-1 in home games. BYU is ninth in the WCC shooting 33.3% from downtown, led by Jared McGregor shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. Weber State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Dillon Jones is averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.