Weber State hosts Traore and BYU

Weber State Wildcats (5-7) at BYU Cougars (9-5)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points in BYU’s 90-61 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars have gone 6-1 at home. BYU averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. Weber State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudi Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

