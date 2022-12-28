Weber State hosts Kountz and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (5-7) at Weber State Wildcats (5-8) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-7) at Weber State Wildcats (5-8)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Weber State Wildcats after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 67-65 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 at home. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Steven Verplancken Jr. shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Bears have gone 2-4 away from home. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Theo Hughes averaging 1.4.

The Wildcats and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Verplancken is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Kountz is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bears. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.