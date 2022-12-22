Washington State Cougars play the George Washington Colonials

George Washington Colonials (6-4) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington…

George Washington Colonials (6-4) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12)

Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -12; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials and the Washington State Cougars meet at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Cougars have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Colonials have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.4 points for Washington State.

Brendan Adams is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 16.9 points. James Bishop is averaging 22.2 points and 5.2 assists for George Washington.

