Washington puts home win streak on the line against No. 23 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (9-2) at Washington Huskies (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Huskies take on No. 23 Auburn.

The Huskies have gone 7-1 at home. Washington scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-1 in road games. Auburn is ninth in the SEC with 13.5 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Green is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

