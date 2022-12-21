Washington puts home win streak on the line against No. 23 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (9-2) at Washington Huskies (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -4.5; over/under…

Auburn Tigers (9-2) at Washington Huskies (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts No. 23 Auburn looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Huskies are 7-1 on their home court. Washington is seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 32.9% from downtown, led by Kyle Luttinen shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 0-1 in road games. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

