Walker scores 25, UAB runs by Southern 92-66

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 25 points in UAB’s 92-66 win against Southern on Sunday night.

Walker also had six assists for the Blazers (9-2). Ledarrius Brewer scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Javian Davis finished with 10 points.

Terrell Williams Jr. finished with 12 points for the Jaguars (4-8). Bryson Etienne added 10 points for Southern and Kris Gardner had 10 points.

