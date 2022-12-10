Walker leads UAB against West Virginia after 30-point outing

UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -5.5;…

UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Walker scored 30 points in UAB’s 76-68 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Mountaineers are 4-0 on their home court. West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 3.6.

The Blazers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UAB leads C-USA scoring 90.1 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 56.6% for West Virginia.

Walker averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. KJ Buffen is averaging 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for UAB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.