Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the LSU Tigers play in Atlanta, Georgia

LSU Tigers (7-1) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2, 0-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the LSU Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Demon Deacons have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. Wake Forest scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Tigers have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. LSU is ninth in the SEC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Adam Miller averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for LSU.

