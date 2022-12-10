Wade leads Longwood against Wichita State after 21-point game

Longwood Lancers (5-4) at Wichita State Shockers (4-4) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -8;…

Longwood Lancers (5-4) at Wichita State Shockers (4-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -8; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Wichita State Shockers after DeShaun Wade scored 21 points in Longwood’s 75-49 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Shockers are 2-2 on their home court. Wichita State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 1-3 on the road. Longwood averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by D’Avian Houston with 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Wichita State.

Walyn Napper is averaging 11 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 10.8 points for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

