Virginia Tech takes on Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Virginia Tech Hokies square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hokies are 8-1 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Virginia Tech.

Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points for Oklahoma State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

