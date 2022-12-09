Vanderbilt puts home win streak on the line against Grambling

Grambling Tigers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt will try to keep…

Grambling Tigers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Commodores take on Grambling.

The Commodores have gone 3-2 at home. Vanderbilt scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 away from home. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 6.6 points for Vanderbilt.

Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.