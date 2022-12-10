Valparaiso takes on Ole Miss following Edwards’ 21-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -16; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the Ole Miss Rebels after Nick Edwards scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 96-60 victory against the Trinity Christian Trolls.

The Rebels have gone 4-0 at home. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Myles Burns averaging 5.0.

The Beacons have gone 0-4 away from home. Valparaiso is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for Ole Miss.

Ben Krikke is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.0 points for Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

