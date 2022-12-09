Valparaiso takes on Ole Miss after Edwards’ 21-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Ole Miss Rebels after Nick Edwards scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 96-60 victory against the Trinity Christian Trolls.

The Rebels are 4-0 in home games. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC with 13.0 assists per game led by Daeshun Ruffin averaging 4.0.

The Beacons are 0-4 in road games. Valparaiso has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Ole Miss.

Ben Krikke is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17 points for Valparaiso.

