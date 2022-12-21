BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Valparaiso earns 77-67 win…

Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Edwards’ 20 points helped Valparaiso defeat Stonehill 77-67 on Wednesday.

Edwards had six rebounds, 12 assists, and four steals for the Beacons (6-7). Kobe King scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Quinton Green shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Skyhawks (4-10) were led by Isaiah Burnett, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Josh Mack added 10 points and two steals for Stonehill.

Valparaiso entered halftime up 36-20. King paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Edwards’ 18-point second half helped Valparaiso finish off the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up