UTSA hosts Bethune-Cookman after Medor’s 23-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-5)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Japhet Medor scored 23 points in UTSA’s 91-70 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Roadrunners are 5-2 in home games. UTSA is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Germany is scoring 12.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Medor is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% for UTSA.

Zion Harmon is averaging 13 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 12.0 points for Bethune-Cookman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

