UTSA faces Utah following Richards’ 20-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Utah Utes (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Utah Utes after DJ Richards scored 20 points in UTSA’s 94-76 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Utes have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah has an 8-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 on the road. UTSA is ninth in C-USA scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.9 points. Branden Carlson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.0 points for Utah.

John Buggs III is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.1 points. Jacob Germany is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for UTSA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

