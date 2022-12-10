UTEP Miners to play the DePaul Blue Demons on the road

UTEP Miners (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-4, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul…

UTEP Miners (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-4, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on UTEP in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Blue Demons are 3-1 in home games. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.4.

The Miners have gone 0-2 away from home. UTEP ranks seventh in C-USA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mario McKinney Jr. averaging 1.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.8 points for DePaul.

Tae Hardy is averaging 12.9 points for the Miners. McKinney is averaging 11.8 points for UTEP.

