Utah Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (5-7) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech…

Lindenwood Lions (5-7) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Trailblazers take on Lindenwood.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-0 in home games. Utah Tech scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. Lindenwood ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 32.7% from deep. David Ware paces the Lions shooting 58.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Chris Childs averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.