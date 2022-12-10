Utah State Aggies play the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-3) vs. Utah State Aggies (7-0) Las Vegas; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-3) vs. Utah State Aggies (7-0)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions and the Utah State Aggies meet at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies are 7-0 in non-conference play. Utah State leads the MWC with 19.9 assists per game led by Steven Ashworth averaging 4.9.

The Lions are 8-3 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount (CA) is seventh in the WCC shooting 35.9% from downtown. Kwane Marble II leads the Lions shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 17.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% for Utah State.

Chance Stephens is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.8 points. Cameron Shelton is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

