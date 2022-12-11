Utah State Aggies play the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-3) vs. Utah State Aggies (7-0) Las Vegas; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-3) vs. Utah State Aggies (7-0)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Utah State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) is second in the WCC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Shelton averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 55.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 17.7 points for Utah State.

Chance Stephens averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Shelton is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

