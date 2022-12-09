Utah State Aggies and the Loyola Marymount Lions meet in Las Vegas, Nevada

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-3) vs. Utah State Aggies (7-0) Las Vegas; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-3) vs. Utah State Aggies (7-0)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies play the Loyola Marymount Lions at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies are 7-0 in non-conference play. Utah State ranks eighth in the MWC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Funk averaging 2.1.

The Lions have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks sixth in the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 55.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Aggies. Funk is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers for Utah State.

Cameron Shelton is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

