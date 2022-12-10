UT Rio Grande Valley visits Houston Baptist after Johnson’s 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-4) at Houston Baptist Huskies (3-7) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-4) at Houston Baptist Huskies (3-7)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -2.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Houston Baptist Huskies after Justin Johnson scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 90-72 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 in home games. Houston Baptist is second in the Southland scoring 79.0 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 0-4 in road games. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is shooting 61.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 13.8 points for Houston Baptist.

Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 14.0 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

