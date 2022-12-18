Home » Sports » UT Rio Grande Valley…

UT Rio Grande Valley beats Houston Christian 100-90

The Associated Press

December 18, 2022, 9:57 PM

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson had 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 100-90 win against Houston Baptist on Sunday night at the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach.

Johnson also had eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (8-4). Ahren Freeman scored 23 points and added nine rebounds. Will Johnston was 6 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Maks Klanjscek led the Huskies (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Houston Baptist also got 16 points and six rebounds from Bonke Maring. In addition, Brycen Long finished with 16 points, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

