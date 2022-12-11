UT Martin hosts Chicago State after Simon’s 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (3-7) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-5) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin…

Chicago State Cougars (3-7) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-5)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts the Chicago State Cougars after K.J. Simon scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 90-83 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-0 at home. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC averaging 38.4 points in the paint. Chris Nix leads the Skyhawks scoring 6.0.

The Cougars are 0-7 in road games. Chicago State is second in the DI Independent with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for UT Martin.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 16.1 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 12.5 points for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

